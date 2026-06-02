IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,925 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $459.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $386.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.11 and a 52 week high of $466.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled new broadband and Wi‑Fi 8 connectivity innovations with an embedded NPU, reinforcing its AI-at-the-edge growth story and expanding its product pipeline. Article link

Broadcom unveiled new broadband and Wi‑Fi 8 connectivity innovations with an embedded NPU, reinforcing its AI-at-the-edge growth story and expanding its product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Broadcom to $485 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence ahead of earnings.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Broadcom to $485 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is attracting bullish investor attention as traders bet on strong AI-chip demand and a potential breakout after earnings, with several articles calling it a top stock to watch. Article link

Broadcom is attracting bullish investor attention as traders bet on strong AI-chip demand and a potential breakout after earnings, with several articles calling it a top stock to watch. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is being highlighted by market commentators and bullish research as an AI leader and a long-term growth stock, which is helping sentiment into the earnings print.

Broadcom is being highlighted by market commentators and bullish research as an AI leader and a long-term growth stock, which is helping sentiment into the earnings print. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that expectations are very high, with the stock trading at a premium valuation, so the upcoming earnings report will need to be strong to justify the move. Article link

Some coverage notes that expectations are very high, with the stock trading at a premium valuation, so the upcoming earnings report will need to be strong to justify the move. Neutral Sentiment: Traders are expecting a large post-earnings swing, which reflects uncertainty as much as optimism.

Traders are expecting a large post-earnings swing, which reflects uncertainty as much as optimism. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary from one market watcher suggests some investors are hedging ahead of the report, reflecting concern that the stock’s elevated valuation leaves little room for disappointment. Article link

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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