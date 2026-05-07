IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Stake Decreased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,616 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 149,207 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 2.1% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.10% of IQVIA worth $37,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays raised shares of IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $247.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.13.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

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