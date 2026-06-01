ITT Inc. $ITT Holdings Lifted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 19,090.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,110 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in ITT were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Get ITT alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,028,284.26. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 70,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ITT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised forward-looking optimism on ITT by issuing estimates for FY2027 EPS of $9.03 and FY2028 EPS of $10.59, both above the current full-year consensus of $7.91, signaling expectations for strong multi-year earnings growth.

Zacks Research raised forward-looking optimism on ITT by issuing estimates for FY2027 EPS of $9.03 and FY2028 EPS of $10.59, both above the current full-year consensus of $7.91, signaling expectations for strong multi-year earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s near-term estimates remain close to consensus, with FY2026 EPS estimated at $7.88 versus the $7.91 consensus, suggesting analysts still see ITT largely tracking expectations this year while longer-term growth accelerates.

The firm’s near-term estimates remain close to consensus, with FY2026 EPS estimated at $7.88 versus the $7.91 consensus, suggesting analysts still see ITT largely tracking expectations this year while longer-term growth accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research also published quarterly estimates for 2026-2028, including Q2 2026 EPS of $1.93, Q3 2026 EPS of $1.97, and Q4 2026 EPS of $1.99, reinforcing a steady earnings trajectory rather than a major near-term surprise.

Zacks Research also published quarterly estimates for 2026-2028, including Q2 2026 EPS of $1.93, Q3 2026 EPS of $1.97, and Q4 2026 EPS of $1.99, reinforcing a steady earnings trajectory rather than a major near-term surprise. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article compared ITT’s stock performance with other conglomerate peers, which may support relative-strength interest, but it did not announce any new company-specific catalyst.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Price Performance

ITT opened at $195.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.90.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ITT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ITT wasn't on the list.

While ITT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here