J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Invests $771,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,068 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:DOC opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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