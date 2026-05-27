Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 386.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises about 0.8% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Jabil were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $57,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $908,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Jabil Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $380.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.18. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.69 and a 12-month high of $381.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,540,000. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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