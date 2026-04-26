Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,064 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.26% of Jabil worth $61,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 4,144.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research raised Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,204,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,367. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,191,960. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,611 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $341.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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