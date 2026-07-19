Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,350 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 29,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Jabil worth $204,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Jabil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $762,424,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $661,783,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,714,000 after buying an additional 591,364 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $407,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,842,340. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,849,920. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Stock Down 2.0%

JBL stock opened at $300.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $428.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $355.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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