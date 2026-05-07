Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,029 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. Jabil comprises approximately 1.1% of Lmcg Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jabil worth $19,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,129,207,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Jabil by 1,157.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $315,964,000 after buying an additional 1,339,247 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Jabil by 180.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $164,686,000 after buying an additional 487,595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Jabil by 55.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,399,000 after buying an additional 250,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 125.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,730,000 after buying an additional 327,238 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,556.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,669,578.98. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.63.

Read Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Up 10.3%

JBL stock opened at $371.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.84 and a 52 week high of $372.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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