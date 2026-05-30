Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,474 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP's holdings in Jabil were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 34.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 70.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Jabil by 20.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 50.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $488,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total transaction of $2,713,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,099 shares in the company, valued at $72,548,297.36. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $363.84 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.69 and a fifty-two week high of $381.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.03. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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