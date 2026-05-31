Jabil, Inc. $JBL Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.76% of Jabil worth $661,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,129,207,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Jabil by 1,157.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $315,964,000 after buying an additional 1,339,247 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jabil by 180.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $164,686,000 after buying an additional 487,595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Jabil by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,399,000 after buying an additional 250,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 125.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,730,000 after buying an additional 327,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:JBL opened at $363.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.69 and a 1-year high of $381.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total value of $1,627,556.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,669,578.98. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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