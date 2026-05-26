Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,796 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,346 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up 4.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $118,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Further Reading

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