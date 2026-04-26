Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,144 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $165,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company's stock worth $126,144,000 after acquiring an additional 364,878 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 318,093 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 285,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 55.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,529 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $100,609,000 after purchasing an additional 240,548 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 472,084 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 174,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $151.21 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $193.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 20.59%.The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $200.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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