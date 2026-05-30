Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,570 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 0.8% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,103,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 97,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company's stock worth $268,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $165,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,362 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,390,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company's stock worth $126,144,000 after buying an additional 364,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JKHY opened at $136.37 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $193.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. This represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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