Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,396 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 42,926 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.57% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $75,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,103,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 97,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company's stock worth $268,190,000 after buying an additional 155,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $165,555,000 after buying an additional 1,056,362 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,390,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company's stock worth $126,144,000 after buying an additional 364,878 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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