Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,933,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,416,000 after buying an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hayward by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,683,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,656,000 after buying an additional 2,627,348 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hayward by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,546,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,108,000 after buying an additional 627,866 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,830,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,277,000 after buying an additional 271,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,650,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,549,000 after buying an additional 211,075 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $703,060.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 701,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,560.28. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $218,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,577. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,778 shares of company stock worth $1,745,689. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hayward from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hayward

Hayward Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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