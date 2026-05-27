Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,610 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Amkor Technology comprises about 0.7% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,779,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 687,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $119,607,000 after acquiring an additional 653,489 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835,987 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,981,609 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $56,277,000 after acquiring an additional 296,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,410,703.80. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Alexander sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,229,167.22. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,258,950. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Amkor Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.38.

View Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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