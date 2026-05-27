Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Written by MarketBeat
May 27, 2026
Alarm.com logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jackson Creek Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alarm.com by 356.4% in the fourth quarter, ending with 33,648 shares valued at about $1.7 million.
  • Alarm.com reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.65 versus $0.60 expected and revenue of $265.19 million, up 11.1% year over year.
  • Despite the earnings beat, analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock carries a consensus “Reduce” rating with a $47.50 target price, while insiders also sold shares recently to cover tax withholding obligations.
  • Five stocks we like better than Alarm.com.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report) by 356.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,648 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Alarm.com worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,286,541 shares of the software maker's stock worth $320,739,000 after buying an additional 53,664 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,491,824 shares of the software maker's stock worth $197,532,000 after buying an additional 102,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alarm.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,076 shares of the software maker's stock worth $57,328,000 after buying an additional 43,683 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 999,208 shares of the software maker's stock worth $58,584,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Alarm.com by 101,569.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 947,556 shares of the software maker's stock worth $48,344,000 after buying an additional 946,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company's stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.94 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALRM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALRM

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $67,997.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,886.36. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $83,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,577,502.60. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,930 shares of company stock worth $349,070. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Alarm.com Right Now?

Before you consider Alarm.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alarm.com wasn't on the list.

While Alarm.com currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 24, 2026
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
By Bridget Bennett | May 24, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
By Dan Schmidt | May 21, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks Still Under $50 Before the SpaceX IPO
3 Stocks Still Under $50 Before the SpaceX IPO
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines