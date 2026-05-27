Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report) by 356.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,648 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Alarm.com worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,286,541 shares of the software maker's stock worth $320,739,000 after buying an additional 53,664 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,491,824 shares of the software maker's stock worth $197,532,000 after buying an additional 102,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alarm.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,076 shares of the software maker's stock worth $57,328,000 after buying an additional 43,683 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 999,208 shares of the software maker's stock worth $58,584,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Alarm.com by 101,569.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 947,556 shares of the software maker's stock worth $48,344,000 after buying an additional 946,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company's stock.

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Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.94 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALRM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALRM

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $67,997.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,886.36. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $83,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,577,502.60. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,930 shares of company stock worth $349,070. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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