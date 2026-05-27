Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REYN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 163.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,190 shares of the company's stock worth $121,156,000 after buying an additional 3,071,015 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,210.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,464,674 shares of the company's stock worth $33,570,000 after buying an additional 1,352,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 858.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,204,840 shares of the company's stock worth $25,808,000 after buying an additional 1,079,116 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 182.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,361 shares of the company's stock worth $38,133,000 after buying an additional 1,006,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3,783.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 749,982 shares of the company's stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 730,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company's stock.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products's payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 4,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $99,087.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,537 shares in the company, valued at $832,649.22. This trade represents a 13.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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