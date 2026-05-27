Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,905 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,094 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,746 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VIAV

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,067,130. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,551 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $116,792.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,532.22. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,184 shares of company stock valued at $24,158,554. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -224.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The business's revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

See Also

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