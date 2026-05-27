Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,231 shares of the company's stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 117,556 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $3,445,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,890 shares of the company's stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $4,804,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company's stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Omnicell Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Omnicell's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicell

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,807.70. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,874,481.26. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 15,520 shares of company stock valued at $607,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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