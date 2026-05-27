Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,341 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 235.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $1,865,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total transaction of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,983,853.13. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 46,517 shares of company stock worth $10,943,111 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on THC. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.16.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $176.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average of $202.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Tenet Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Further Reading

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