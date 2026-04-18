Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Position Boosted by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 86,677 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 2.67% of Jacobs Solutions worth $418,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,184,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 35,380 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,673,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,575,000 after buying an additional 73,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $128.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.97.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Zacks Research upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.60.

Read Our Latest Report on J

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here