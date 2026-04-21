Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,760 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of J stock opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.64. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.60.

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About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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