Jag Capital Management LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 45,938 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $500.94 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $584.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $503.08 and a 200-day moving average of $328.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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