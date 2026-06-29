Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 101,743 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,743 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $62,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $273.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $285.42 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $292.12 and its 200 day moving average is $231.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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