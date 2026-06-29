Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 23,584 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,010 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $48,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore decreased their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $545.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $409.88 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's 50 day moving average is $421.36 and its 200 day moving average is $452.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here