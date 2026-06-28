Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,351 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,529 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $70,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 18,654 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services raised its holdings in American Express by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,980 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,794 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $345.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $361.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $341.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.24. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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