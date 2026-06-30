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Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $23.31 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its Intel stake by 3.0% in the first quarter, selling 16,373 shares and leaving it with 528,115 shares valued at about $23.3 million.
  • Intel continues to attract major institutional interest, with hedge funds and asset managers holding 64.53% of the stock. Several large investors, including Vanguard and Capital World Investors, increased their positions significantly.
  • Intel posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results, earning $0.29 EPS on $13.58 billion in revenue, and its stock was up 2.6% in the latest trading session amid generally constructive analyst and market sentiment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,115 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 16,373 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $23,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $141.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut Intel to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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