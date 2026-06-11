Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,802 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of McDonald's worth $115,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.3%

MCD stock opened at $282.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.34 and a 200-day moving average of $307.07. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.85 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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