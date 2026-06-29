Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 49,310 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 49,310 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $46,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 21,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 8,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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