Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,709 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Corning were worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. IFS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Up 9.1%

Corning stock opened at $159.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $271.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.13. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 11.20%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corning from $270.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.08.

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Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded Corning to Buy: The firm said July’s sharp sell-off created an attractive entry point, helping revive investor interest in Corning’s optical networking and specialty-glass businesses. Corning upgraded by Truist, firm says pullback provides opportunity

The firm said July’s sharp sell-off created an attractive entry point, helping revive investor interest in Corning’s optical networking and specialty-glass businesses. Positive Sentiment: Potential China restrictions are viewed as a catalyst for some suppliers: Reports that China may restrict imports of certain data-center components have lifted several optical and networking stocks, including Corning. Investors may be anticipating changes in sourcing, competition, or demand for Corning’s optical infrastructure products. Marvell, Corning, and Lumentum Stocks Surge on Report of China Import Ban

Reports that China may restrict imports of certain data-center components have lifted several optical and networking stocks, including Corning. Investors may be anticipating changes in sourcing, competition, or demand for Corning’s optical infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see substantial upside: A report highlighted an average Wall Street price target of $193.40, while other coverage points to artificial-intelligence infrastructure, solar, and automotive demand as longer-term growth drivers. Corning Dropped 25% Over a Month: A Major U.S. Bank Expects 66% Gains Over The Near Term

A report highlighted an average Wall Street price target of $193.40, while other coverage points to artificial-intelligence infrastructure, solar, and automotive demand as longer-term growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings provide support: Corning exceeded quarterly revenue and earnings expectations, with revenue up 17.1% year over year, and guided to third-quarter earnings of $0.85–$0.89 per share. The strong results support the recovery narrative, though the stock’s elevated valuation leaves less room for disappointment.

Corning exceeded quarterly revenue and earnings expectations, with revenue up 17.1% year over year, and guided to third-quarter earnings of $0.85–$0.89 per share. The strong results support the recovery narrative, though the stock’s elevated valuation leaves less room for disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Polysilicon tariffs and China-related curbs remain risks: Potential U.S. tariffs or a polysilicon price floor could raise costs or pressure Corning’s solar and semiconductor-materials businesses. China restrictions could also disrupt customers and supply chains, making the immediate effect on earnings difficult to assess. Corning Faces New Questions As Polysilicon Tariffs And China Curbs Loom

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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