Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Asure Software Inc $ASUR

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769,578 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 161,074 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.17% of Asure Software worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unified Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 4.4% in the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 38,550 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,674 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,462 shares of the technology company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Asure Software by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company's stock.

Asure Software Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.43 million, a PE ratio of -30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Asure Software Inc has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASUR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Asure Software from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Asure Software from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Asure Software to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Asure Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASUR

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc NASDAQ: ASUR is a Texas‐based technology company specializing in cloud‐based workforce and workspace management solutions. The company develops software that streamlines human capital management (HCM), payroll processing, time and attendance tracking, and workspace reservation for businesses seeking to optimize employee experience and operational efficiency.

The Asure platform includes modules for payroll administration, benefits enrollment, performance management, applicant tracking and onboarding, as well as mobile and web‐based timekeeping.

Further Reading

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