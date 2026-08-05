Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 102,488 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. $CTBI

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI - Free Report) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,413 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.06% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 280,380 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Community Trust Bancorp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Trust Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CTBI opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.55%.The firm had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Community Trust Bancorp's payout ratio is 35.51%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky. As the parent of Community Trust Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking services to individuals, families and businesses throughout eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and northeast Tennessee. With origins dating back to the early 20th century, the organization has built a reputation for supporting community development and regional economic growth across the Appalachian region.

The company's personal banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer installment loans, home equity and mortgage lending, as well as online and mobile banking platforms.

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