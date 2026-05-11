JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328,944 shares of the company's stock after selling 924,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.76% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $158,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7,444.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,971 shares of the company's stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 377,895 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 151.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,637 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 263.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,496 shares of the company's stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 388,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company's stock.

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JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. JBG SMITH Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently -37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBGS

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company's portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

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