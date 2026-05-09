JD.com, Inc. $JD Shares Sold by RD Finance Ltd

RD Finance Ltd decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,750 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 40,750 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of RD Finance Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RD Finance Ltd's holdings in JD.com were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $51,741,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,323,000. SIH Partners LLLP increased its position in JD.com by 47.1% during the third quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 2,866,236 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $100,261,000 after buying an additional 917,569 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $22,096,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in JD.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,840,591 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $134,344,000 after buying an additional 572,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company's stock.

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JD.com Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:JD opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.35 billion for the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 353.0%. This is a boost from JD.com's previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. JD.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised JD.com from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JD.com from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Arete Research set a $37.00 target price on JD.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.38.

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JD.com Company Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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