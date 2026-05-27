Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here