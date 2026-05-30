Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,398 TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,398 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $440,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,151,366.84. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Landes sold 116,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $7,227,266.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,438,343.20. The trade was a 61.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,210,092 shares of company stock valued at $75,347,124 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FTI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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