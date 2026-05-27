Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 235.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,863 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 134.4% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 90 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $506.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $461.73 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $348.06 and a 1-year high of $503.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business's fifty day moving average price is $453.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,909,500. This trade represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,200. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 53,654 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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