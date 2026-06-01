Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $247,000 Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 28,061 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts: Sign Up

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN opened at $107.39 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $120.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.10 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.09.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,211,514.56. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,460.75. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock worth $415,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huron Consulting Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huron Consulting Group wasn't on the list.

While Huron Consulting Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here