Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,353 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 35,987 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in ATI were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 5,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total value of $6,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,647.23. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.38.

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ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.88. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Further Reading

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