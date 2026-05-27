Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN - Free Report) by 283.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,781 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 83,385 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,026 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the bank's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company's stock.

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First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $38.74.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $166.78 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. First Financial Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Financial Bankshares

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $53,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $306,151.92. The trade was a 21.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Haney purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $43,770.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 33,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $981,790.28. The trade was a 4.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,964 shares of company stock valued at $326,287. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company's core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

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