Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 1,799.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,146 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 127,085 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BellRing Brands worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 42.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,286 shares of the company's stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,318 shares of the company's stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company's stock.

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BellRing Brands Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of BRBR opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BellRing Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,998.98. The trade was a 42.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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