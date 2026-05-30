Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,496,956 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,781 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,044,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 11.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,006,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $806,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,419,944 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $733,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,831 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 25.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,048,057 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $709,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,932 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $94.65 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 450.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $292,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,690.80. The trade was a 14.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 76,469 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $7,155,969.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,385,834 shares in the company, valued at $878,326,345.72. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 548,302 shares of company stock worth $49,186,035 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.52.

View Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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