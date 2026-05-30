Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $731,000 Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,595 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 57,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $4,658,788.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,462,706.70. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $824,192.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,822.31. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Melius Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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