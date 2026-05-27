Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.11 Million in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $148.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Datadog from $171.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $223.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 588.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $225.90. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target on Datadog to $255 from $212 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the company’s strong revenue growth and improving demand trends. BTIG Raises Datadog PT to $255

BTIG raised its price target on Datadog to $255 from $212 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the company’s strong revenue growth and improving demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald boosted its target to $226 from $171 and kept an Overweight rating, reflecting support for Datadog’s earnings momentum and recent guidance increase. Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts PT on Datadog

Cantor Fitzgerald boosted its target to $226 from $171 and kept an rating, reflecting support for Datadog’s earnings momentum and recent guidance increase. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Datadog as a beneficiary of AI moving into production, with Wedbush reportedly adding the stock to its AI 30 list, which could reinforce the market’s view that DDOG is a long-term AI infrastructure winner. Wedbush on Datadog Stock

Several articles highlighted Datadog as a beneficiary of AI moving into production, with Wedbush reportedly adding the stock to its AI 30 list, which could reinforce the market’s view that DDOG is a long-term AI infrastructure winner. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent product update expanded log management with long-term retention, search, and data residency features, which may support enterprise adoption and upselling. Datadog Expands Log Management Offering

Datadog’s recent product update expanded log management with long-term retention, search, and data residency features, which may support enterprise adoption and upselling. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted Datadog’s first $1 billion revenue quarter and higher 2026 outlook, underscoring strong fundamentals, though investors may view this as more confirmation of an already positive trend than a fresh catalyst. Datadog First US$1 Billion Quarter Article

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $8,992,320.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,533,940.44. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $358,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,106 shares in the company, valued at $391,336.92. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 885,963 shares of company stock worth $130,015,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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