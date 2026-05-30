Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $830,000 in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,081 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,958 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $497,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,024 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,845,100 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $85,338,000 after acquiring an additional 796,349 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,713,581 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $108,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,307,187 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $96,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,242 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,338 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other Viasat news, SVP Craig Andrew Miller sold 5,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,062,600. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Edward Palmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $110,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,175,166.51. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,437 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Viasat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $74.00 target price on shares of Viasat and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. Viasat Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc NASDAQ: VSAT provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat's product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT - Free Report).

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