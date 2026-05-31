Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 13,123 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 515,324 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 134,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $11,475,138.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,358,337.26. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 538,548 shares of company stock valued at $44,241,546 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors Company has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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