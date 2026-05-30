Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $938,000 Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clean Harbors by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 374 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Clean Harbors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage of Clean Harbors with a Buy rating and a $337 price target, suggesting further upside potential for CLH.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage of Clean Harbors with a Buy rating and a $337 price target, suggesting further upside potential for CLH. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for several upcoming quarters and full-year periods, including FY2026 and FY2027, reinforcing a more favorable outlook for earnings power.

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for several upcoming quarters and full-year periods, including FY2026 and FY2027, reinforcing a more favorable outlook for earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The company’s prior quarterly results beat EPS expectations, which continues to support investor confidence in Clean Harbors’ operating performance.

The company’s prior quarterly results beat EPS expectations, which continues to support investor confidence in Clean Harbors’ operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: One Zacks estimate for Q1 2028 was slightly lowered, though the change was minimal and does not materially offset the broader round of estimate increases.

One Zacks estimate for Q1 2028 was slightly lowered, though the change was minimal and does not materially offset the broader round of estimate increases. Negative Sentiment: Director Lauren States sold 789 shares in a recent insider transaction, which may create a modest headwind for sentiment, although the sale was relatively small.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $281.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $316.98. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $295.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.Clean Harbors's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Clean Harbors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Clean Harbors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $308.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.23.

Read Our Latest Report on CLH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $1,373,945.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,296,307.92. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,961. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,308 shares of company stock worth $2,133,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

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