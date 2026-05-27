Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,823 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Littelfuse by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,206 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 93.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 104.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 652.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,494 shares of company stock worth $5,394,954 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $436.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $476.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $201.19 and a one year high of $483.95. The stock's fifty day moving average is $392.15 and its 200-day moving average is $326.71.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.51%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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