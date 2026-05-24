Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 99,130 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,676 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 99,130 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620,463 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,395 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $103.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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